wrestling / News

WWE NXT Preview: Two Title Matches, Gonzalez vs. Martinez, Kushida vs. Escobar

May 11, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT

– WWE NXT is back with a new episode tonight on USA Network. Tonight’s show will feature two title matches. Kushida defends his Cruiserweight title against former champion, Santos Escobar, in a Best 2 of 3 Falls Match. Also, NXT Women’s champion Raquel Gonzalez defends her belt against Mercedes Martinez. Here’s the updated lineup:

NXT Cruiserweight Championship 2 of 3 Falls Match: Kushida vs. Santos Escobar
NXT Women’s Championship Match: Raquel Gonzalez vs. Mercedes Martinez
* Karrion Kross vs. Austin Theory
* Alexander Wolfe vs. Killian Dain

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading