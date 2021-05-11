wrestling / News
WWE NXT Preview: Two Title Matches, Gonzalez vs. Martinez, Kushida vs. Escobar
May 11, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE NXT is back with a new episode tonight on USA Network. Tonight’s show will feature two title matches. Kushida defends his Cruiserweight title against former champion, Santos Escobar, in a Best 2 of 3 Falls Match. Also, NXT Women’s champion Raquel Gonzalez defends her belt against Mercedes Martinez. Here’s the updated lineup:
* NXT Cruiserweight Championship 2 of 3 Falls Match: Kushida vs. Santos Escobar
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Raquel Gonzalez vs. Mercedes Martinez
* Karrion Kross vs. Austin Theory
* Alexander Wolfe vs. Killian Dain
We are only TWO DAYS away from the #WWENXT #WomensTitle clash between @RaquelWWE and @RealMMartinez! #NXTuesday https://t.co/10urrcEU0f
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 9, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Note On Plans For Mia Yim’s WWE SmackDown Debut, Potential Feud, Why Aleister Black Wasn’t On Last Week’s Show
- Sin Cara Recalls His Fights With Chris Jericho and Others In WWE, Getting Sent To Anger Management
- Chris Jericho Confirms That He Took Funny WWF Picture Of The Rock
- Mention Of Booker T vs. Triple H Wrestlemania XIX Feud Removed From A&E Documentary