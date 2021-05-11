WWE NXT Preview: Two Title Matches, Gonzalez vs. Martinez, Kushida vs. Escobar

– WWE NXT is back with a new episode tonight on USA Network. Tonight’s show will feature two title matches. Kushida defends his Cruiserweight title against former champion, Santos Escobar, in a Best 2 of 3 Falls Match. Also, NXT Women’s champion Raquel Gonzalez defends her belt against Mercedes Martinez. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NXT Cruiserweight Championship 2 of 3 Falls Match: Kushida vs. Santos Escobar

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Raquel Gonzalez vs. Mercedes Martinez

* Karrion Kross vs. Austin Theory

* Alexander Wolfe vs. Killian Dain