WWE NXT Preview: Wes Lee Defends NA Title in Open Challenge

– WWE NXT is back tonight with a new episode as the road continues to next week’s Roadblock special. Tonight’s show will feature North American Champion Wes Lee defending the title in an open challenge.

Also scheduled, Zoey Stark faces Meiko Satomura in a singles contest, plus a lot more. Tonight’s show airs live on USA Network at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NXT North American Championship Match: Wes Lee vs. TBD

* Carmelo Hayes vs. Tyler Bate

* Zoey Stark vs. Meiko Satomura

* Indus Sher vs. Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs

* Sol Ruca vs. Elektra Lopez

* Gigi Dolin to speak

WWE also released the following preview video for tonight’s NXT show, featuring Carmelo Hayes vs. Tyler Bate: