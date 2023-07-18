wrestling / News
WWE NXT Preview: Wes Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio for North American Title
– WWE presents a new episode of NXT tonight on USA Network. Wes Lee defends his North American Title against The Judgment Day’s Dominik Mysterio.
Also set for tonight, Dragon Lee and Nathan Frazer take on Los Lotharios. Tonight’s WWE NXT airs live on USA Network at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:
* NXT North American Championship Match: Wes Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio
* Dragon Lee & Nathan Frazer vs. Los Lotharios
* Gigi Dolin vs. Kiana James
* Scrypts & Axiom vs. Lucien Price & Bronco Nima
* Thea Hail vs. Elektra Lopez
* Tony D’Angelo’s homecoming
WWE also released the following preview video for tonight’s show, highlighting Dominik Mysterio vs. Wes Lee:
