WWE NXT Preview: Wes Lee vs. Tony D’Angelo for North American Title
December 27, 2022 | Posted by
– WWE still has a full lineup scheduled for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT TV. Tonight’s episode is another taped show, and the show will return to the live format next week, but it will still be a new episode.
This week’s show airs on tape delay tonight on USA at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:
* WWE NXT North American Championship Match: Wes Lee vs. Tony D’Angelo
* Battle For the Bar: Fallon Henley vs. Kiana James
* Wendy Choo vs. Cora Jade
* Schism vs. Odyssey Jones, Malik Blade and Edris Enofe
* JD McDonagh vs. Julius Creed
🤌🤌🤌🤌🤌🤌🤌🤌
TOMORROW NIGHT on #WWENXT@TonyDangeloWWE challenges @WesLee_WWE for the @WWENXT North American Championship!
8/7c @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/9YnJNdCuGY
— WWE (@WWE) December 27, 2022