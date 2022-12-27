wrestling / News

WWE NXT Preview: Wes Lee vs. Tony D’Angelo for North American Title

December 27, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT North American Title Wes Lee vs. Tony D'Angelo Image Credit: WWE

– WWE still has a full lineup scheduled for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT TV. Tonight’s episode is another taped show, and the show will return to the live format next week, but it will still be a new episode.

This week’s show airs on tape delay tonight on USA at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

WWE NXT North American Championship Match: Wes Lee vs. Tony D’Angelo
Battle For the Bar: Fallon Henley vs. Kiana James
* Wendy Choo vs. Cora Jade
* Schism vs. Odyssey Jones, Malik Blade and Edris Enofe
* JD McDonagh vs. Julius Creed

