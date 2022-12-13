– WWE NXT returns tonight for its last live broadcast of 2022. As noted, tonight’s edition of NXT will be a live broadcast as usual. However, WWE will then tape the final two episodes of NXT for 2022 tomorrow and return to live weekly broadcasts on January 6, 2023.

Tonight’s show features the fallout of last Saturday’s NXT Deadline premium live event. Here’s the announced lineup:

* Toxic Attraction vs. Tatum Paxley & Ivy Nile

* Damon Kemp vs. Duke Hudson

* Lyra Valkyria debuts

* Von Wagner with Robert Stone vs. Odyssey Jones

* What’s next for The New Day?

* The first-ever Iron Survivors (Grayson Waller and Roxanne Perez) take aim at the NXT Champions

* Fallout from NXT Deadline

WWE also released the following preview video for tonight’s show, highlighting The New Day becoming the new NXT Tag Team Champions and the Iron Survivors, Grayson Waller and Roxanne Perez, taking aim at the champions of their respective divisions. You can check out that promo clip below: