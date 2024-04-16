wrestling / News

WWE NXT Preview: Williams vs. Hayes Steel Cage Match

April 16, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT Carmelo Hayes vs Trick Williams Image Credit: WWE

– WWE NXT is back tonight with a new episode live on USA Network. Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes will go at it one more time following their matchup at NXT Stand & Deliver earlier this month. This time, they will face off in a Steel Cage match.

Also set for tonight, Noam Dar faces Dijak in a singles bout, plus a lot more. Tonight’s NXT airs live on USA starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

Steel Cage Match: Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes
* Noam Dar vs. Dijak
* Sol Ruca vs. Lola Vice
* Ridge Holland vs. Joaquin Wilde
* Tatum Paxley vs. Thea Hail
* Authors of Pain vs. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe
* Tony D’Angelo returns

