WWE NXT Preview: Williams vs. Hayes Steel Cage Match

– WWE NXT is back tonight with a new episode live on USA Network. Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes will go at it one more time following their matchup at NXT Stand & Deliver earlier this month. This time, they will face off in a Steel Cage match.

Also set for tonight, Noam Dar faces Dijak in a singles bout, plus a lot more. Tonight’s NXT airs live on USA starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Steel Cage Match: Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes

* Noam Dar vs. Dijak

* Sol Ruca vs. Lola Vice

* Ridge Holland vs. Joaquin Wilde

* Tatum Paxley vs. Thea Hail

* Authors of Pain vs. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe

* Tony D’Angelo returns