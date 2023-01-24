– WWE NXT is back tonight with a new episode, as the build continues for NXT Vengeance Day 2023. Tonight’s show will feature Alba Fyre challenging Kayden Carter and Katana Chance for the NXT Women’s Tag Titles. Also, Tiffany Stratton faces Indi Hartwell

A women’s Triple Threat Title Summit is also scheduled for this week’s NXT. The show will air live tonight on USA Network at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Kayden Carter & Katana Chance (c) vs. Alba Fyre

* Tiffany Stratton vs. Indi Hartwell

* Fallon Henley & Kiana James vs. TBA

* Women’s Title Summit with Roxanne Perez, Gigi Dolan, and Jacy Jayne

* Thea Hail Award Ceremony

WWE also released the following preview video for tonight’s NXT, highlighting the Triple Threat Women’s Summit, and the Tiffany Stratton returning to the ring against Indi Hartwell: