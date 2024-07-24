WWE News: The Rascalz Victorious In NXT Main Event, Brooks Jensen Defeats Josh Briggs

The Rascalz picked up a win on NXT TV, with the cross-promotional trio getting the victory in tonight’s main event. Trey Miguel, Zachary Wentz and Wes Lee defeated Je’Von Evans, Nathan Frazer and Axiom on Tuesday’s show in a chaotic, fast-paced main event that was set up earlier in the night when the Rascalz told Frazer and Evans they wanted a shot at the NXT Tag Team Championships. A six-man tag match was made instead.

Wentz picked up the win for his team, pinning Axiom and making a case for a Tag Team Title shot:

– Brooks Jensen got a win over Josh Briggs earlier in the show in a No Disqualifications match. The two opened the show with a back-and-forth brawl that included a number of weapons. Jensen got the win when Shawn Spears hit the apron and distracted Briggs, allowing Jensen to obliterate his friend with multiple chair shots and a DDT onto the chair for the pinfall: