WWE NXT Rating Slips, Audience Hits Four-Week High

The rating for this week’s episode of WWE NXT was down slightly, while the audience was up to the best point in four weeks. Tuesday’s episode scored a 0.18 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 678,000 viewers per reporter Jed I. Goodman. Those numbers were down 5.3% and up 8.3% respectively from last week’s 0.19 demo rating and 626,000 viewers.

The demo rating matched the number from two weeks ago, while the total audience for the show was the best since the November 14th episode drew 703,000 viewers.

NXT is averaging a 0.178 demo rating and 658,000 viewers in 2023, compared to a 0.137 demo rating and 623,000 viewers for the same time period in 2022.