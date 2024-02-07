WWE NXT Rating, Audience Up Slightly From Last Week

This week’s WWE NXT saw a minor rise in the ratings and audience from last week’s show. Tuesday’s post-Vengeance Day episode scored a 0.19 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 650,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were up 5.6% and 0.3% respectively from last week’s 0.18 demo rating and 648,000 viewers for the specially-themed episode.

The demo rating matches the number from two weeks ago, while the total audience was the best since the January 16th episode had 683,000 viewers.

NXT is averaging a 0.202 demo rating and 686,000 viewers in 2024, compared to a 0.135 demo rating and 618,000 viewers for the same time period in 2023.