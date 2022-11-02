WWE NXT Rating & Audience Down From Last Week

The rating and audience for this week’s episode of WWE NXT slipped a bit from the previous week. Tuesday night’s show drew a 0.13 rating inthe 18 – 49 demographic and 670,000 viewers, down 13.3% and 6.4% from the previous week’s 0.15 demo rating and audience of 716,000. The numbers were the lowest for the show since the October 4th episode brought in a 0.13 demo rating and 625,000 viewers.

NXT ranked #22 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily. The NBA doubleheader on TNT won the night for cable, with the 7:35 PM game bringing in a 0.48 demo rating and 1.260 million viewers while the 10:06 game had a 0.45 and 1.161 million.

NXT is averaging a 0.136 demo rating and 621,000 viewers for 2022 to date, compared with a 0.169 demo rating and 678,000 for the same time period in 2021.