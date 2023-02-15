WWE NXT Rating & Audience Hit Five-Week Highs

This week’s episode of WWE NXT saw a nice leap in the ratings and audience from last week’s numbers. Tuesday’s show scored a 0.15 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 640,000 viewers, up 36.4% and 13.9% from the previous week’s 0.11 demo rating and total audience of 562,000. Both numbers were the best for the show since the January 10th episode also had a 0.15 demo rating as well as 700,000 viewers.

NXT ranked #17 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily. The Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks NBA game on ESPN won the night for cable with a 0.50 demo rating and 1.672 million viewers.

WWE NXT is averaging a 0.137 demo rating and 621,000 viewers thus far in 2023, compared to a 0.123 demo rating and 579,000 viewers for the same time period in 2022.