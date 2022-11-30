WWE NXT Rating, Audience Tick Up From Last Week

This week’s episode of WWE NXT saw a slight rise in both ratings and total viewers from the previous week. Tuesday’s show drew a 0.13 in the 18 – 49 demographic and 644,000 viewers. Those numbers are up 8.3% and 3.2% from the previous week’s 0.12 demo rating and audience of 624,000. The numbers were still below the 0.17 and 663,000 from two weeks ago.

NXT ranked #35 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily. TNT’s NBA game won the day with a 0.47 demo rating and 1.506 million viewers, followed by the World Cup game between Ecuador and Senegal yesterday morning which had a 0.41 demo rating and 1.108 million viewers.

NXT is averaging a 0.136 demo rating and 623,000 viewers in 2022 to date, compared to a 0.166 demo rating and 671,000 viewers for the same time period in 2021.