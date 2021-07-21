WWE NXT Rating Hits Six-Month High, Viewership Up

The ratings for this week’s WWE NXT trended up for the third straight week to hit a six-week high and an even longer high point for the total viewers. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, Tuesday night’s episode brought in a 0.20 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 709,000 viewers. Those numbers are up 5.3% and 0.6% from last week’s 0.19 demo rating and 705,000 viewers.

The demo rating is the highest for the show since the June 8th episode also hit a 0.2, while the overall audience was the best since the May 4th episode had 761,000. NXT has improved its ratings for every episode since the June 29 episode.

NXT is averaging a 0.18 demo rating for 2021 and 687,000 viewers, down from a 0.19 rating and 692,000 through the same point in 2020.