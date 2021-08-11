WWE NXT Rating Rebounds In USA Network Return, Audience Hits Three-Month High

Without the Olympics in play, WWE NXT returned to USA Network this week and saw major rebounds in its rating and audience. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that Tuesday night’s show brought in a 0.19 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 751,000 viewers, up 90% and 44.4% respectively from last week’s 0.10 demo rating and 520,000 viewers.

The demo rating is the best since the last USA Network airing, which was on July 20th before the Olympics and which drew a 0.20. Meanwhile, the overall audience was the highest for the show since the May 4th episode brought in 761,000 viewers. Clearly, the move to SYFY during the Olympics had a big impact on the show’s rating the last few weeks.

NXT is averaging a 0.17 demo rating and 678,000 thus far in 2021, down from a 0.19 demo rating and 692,000 viewers for the same time period in 2020.