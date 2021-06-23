wrestling / News

WWE NXT Rating Slips To Four-Week Low, Viewership Down

June 23, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Diamond Mine WWE NXT

The rating for this week’s NXT was down to the lowest point in four weeks. PW Torch reports that Tuesday night’s episode brought in a 0.17 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 665,000 viewers, down 10.5% and 4.3% from last week’s 0.19 demo rating and 695,000 viewers. The demo rating was the lowest since the May 25th episode brought in a 0.13 demo rating, while the audience was actually the lowest since the March 25th episode, which had 654,000.

NXT is averaging a 0.176 demo rating and 688,000 viewers for the year, compared to a 0.193 and 794,000 on average for the same time period in 2020.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Ratings, WWE NXT, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading