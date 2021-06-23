WWE NXT Rating Slips To Four-Week Low, Viewership Down

The rating for this week’s NXT was down to the lowest point in four weeks. PW Torch reports that Tuesday night’s episode brought in a 0.17 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 665,000 viewers, down 10.5% and 4.3% from last week’s 0.19 demo rating and 695,000 viewers. The demo rating was the lowest since the May 25th episode brought in a 0.13 demo rating, while the audience was actually the lowest since the March 25th episode, which had 654,000.

NXT is averaging a 0.176 demo rating and 688,000 viewers for the year, compared to a 0.193 and 794,000 on average for the same time period in 2020.