WWE NXT Rating Steady With Last Week, Audience Hits Best Mark In Over Two Years

This week’s episode of WWE NXT saw the rating stay steady with the week before, while the viewership was the best in almost two in a half years. Tuesday’s episode scored a 0.23 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 778,000 viewers per the PW Torch.

The demo rating matched last week’s 0.23, while the audience was the highest since the April 20th, 2021 episode had 841,000 viewers. That 0.23 demo rating mark has been tied several times but also remains the high point since that April 20th, 2021 episode also had that number. The last time the show drew over a 0.23 was the October 28th, 2020 episode with a 0.25.

WWE NXT is averaging a 0.161 demo rating and 619,000 viewers for 2023, compared to a 0.130 demo rating and 596,000 viewers for the same time period in 2022.