WWE NXT Rating Steady With Last Week, Viewership Slightly Up

WWE NXT saw its rating hold steady for this week’s show while the audience rose a touch. Tuesday night’s show garnered a 0.23 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 717,000 million viewers per Wrestlenomics, even with and up 2%% respectively from last week’s 0.23 demo rating and audience of 703,000.

The demo rating stayed at the show’s highest point since the June 20th episode also brought in a 0.23, while the audience was still down from the 746,000 from two weeks ago.

NXT is averaging a 0.158 demo rating and 614,000 viewers in 2023 to date, compared with a 0.130 demo rating and 596,000 viewers for the same time period in 2022.