WWE NXT Rating Ticks Down, Viewership Steady

The rating for this week’s episode of NXT took another hit against the Olympics, though viewership held even. Tuesday’s show on SYFY brought in a 0.10 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 520,000 viewers per PWTorch. Those numbers are down 16.7% and dead even with last week’s 0.12 demo rating and 520,000.

Much like last week, the big caveats are both the Olympics and the temporary network move which both surely had an impact in the ratings. The ratings are the lowest for NXT to date; the USA Network low was a 0.12 on February 10th, before they moved to Tuesdays.

NXT is averaging a 0.17 demo rating and 676,000 viewers in 2020 to date, down from a 0.19 and 690,000 viewers for the same time period in 2020.