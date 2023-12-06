WWE NXT Rating Ticks Up, Audience Slips For Deadline Go-Home Show

WWE NXT saw its rating up slightly for the final show before NXT Deadline, while the audience was down from last week. Tuesday’s episode garnered a 0.19 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 626,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were up 5.6% and down 5.0% respectively from last week’s 0.18 demo rating and 659,000 viewers.

The demo rating matched the number from two weeks ago, while the total audience for the show was a bit above the 622,000 for that same November 21st episode.

NXT is averaging a 0.178 demo rating and 658,000 viewers in 2023, compared to a 0.136 demo rating and 621,000 viewers for the same time period in 2022.