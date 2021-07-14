WWE NXT Rating Up to Match Five-Week High, Viewership Best in Two Months

This week’s episode of WWE NXT built on the momentum of last week’s Great American Bash, rising to the best rating in just over a month. Tuesday night’s show drew a 0.19 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 705,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston. Those numbers are up 5.6% and 7.8% from last week’s 0.18 demo rating and 654,000 viewers. The demo rating was the best since the June 15th episode also had a 0.19, while the overall audience was the highest since the May 4th episode drew 761,000.

NXT is currently averaging a 0.18 demo rating and 686,000 viewers, slightly down from a 0.19 demo rating and 695,000 viewers for the same time period in 2020.