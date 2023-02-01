WWE NXT Rating Ticks Up, Viewership Down Ahead of Vengeance Day

The rating for this week’s episode of WWE NXT rose a tick, while the audience was down for the go-home episode before Vengeance Day. Tuesday’s episode brought in a 0.13 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 587,000 viewers. Those numbers are up 8.3% and down 3.3% respectively from the previous week’s 0.12 demo rating and 607,000 viewers for last week’s show.

The demo rating was down from the metric from two weeks ago, when the show drew a 0.14, while the audience was the lowest for the show since the December 6th show drew 534,000.

NXT ranked #20 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily. The #1 show on cable was the NBA game between the Lakers and Knicks on TNT, which did a 0.58 demo rating and 1.697 million viewers.

NXT is averaging a 0.14 demo rating and 629,000 viewers in 2023 to date, compared to a 0.136 demo rating and 626,000 viewers for the same time period in 2022.