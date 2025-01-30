WWE NXT Rating Down From Last Week, Audience Hits Four-Month High

WWE NXT’s rating was down a bit from last week’s jump, though the audience rose to its highest point in four months. Tuesday’s episode garnered a 0.19 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 827,000 viewers per Programming Insider. Those numbers were up 66.7% and 52.9% respectively from the previous week’s 0.22 demo rating and audience of 812,000 for last week’s show.

The demo rating was still up from the 0.17 from two weeks ago, while the total audience was the best since the October 8th episode, the second on The CW, drew 874,000 viewers.

NXT is averaging a 0.198 demo rating and 804,000 viewers in 2025 to date, compared to a 0.21 and 704,000 for the same period in 2024.