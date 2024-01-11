WWE NXT Rating & Viewership Down From New Year’s Evil

WWE NXT saw its ratings slip a bit from last week’s New Year’s Evil high. Tuesday’s episode scored a 0.21 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 722,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were down 16% and 6% respectively from last week’s 0.25 demo rating and 786,000 viewers for the specially-themed episode.

Outside of last week, the demo rating was the best since the November 14th episode had a 0.21 as well. Similarly, the viewership was (beyond last week) the best since the November 7th episode had 794,000 viewers.

NXT is averaging a 0.23 demo rating and 745,000 viewers in 2024, compared to a 0.155 demo rating and 653,000 viewers for the same time period in 2023.