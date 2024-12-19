WWE NXT Rating Ticks Down, Viewership Up From Last Week’s Numbers

WWE NXT took saw its rating down a tick from last week, while the viewership rose. Tuesday’s episode garnered a 0.16 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 708,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were down a tenth and up 4.1% respectively from the previous week’s 0.17 demo rating and audience of 680,000.

The demo rating was still up from the 0.13 from two weeks ago, while the viewership was the best since the October 8th episode drew 874,000.

NXT is averaging a 0.185 demo rating and 647,000 viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.178 demo rating and 658,000 for the same point in 2023.