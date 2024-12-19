wrestling / News
WWE NXT Rating Ticks Down, Viewership Up From Last Week’s Numbers
December 18, 2024 | Posted by
WWE NXT took saw its rating down a tick from last week, while the viewership rose. Tuesday’s episode garnered a 0.16 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 708,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were down a tenth and up 4.1% respectively from the previous week’s 0.17 demo rating and audience of 680,000.
The demo rating was still up from the 0.13 from two weeks ago, while the viewership was the best since the October 8th episode drew 874,000.
NXT is averaging a 0.185 demo rating and 647,000 viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.178 demo rating and 658,000 for the same point in 2023.
More Trending Stories
- WWE Producer Lee Fitting Dismissed From ESPN Following Allegations of Misconduct
- Jim Ross On Vince McMahon Telling Todd Grisham To Downplay Christian’s WWE Return
- WWE Denies LA Knight Injury After Meet & Greet Pulled
- Triple H Says It Took A Long Time To Get Undertaker To Agree To WWE WrestleMania XL Appearance