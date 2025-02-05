WWE NXT Rating Ticks Up, Audience Slips From Last Week

WWE NXT’s rating rose a bit from last week’s numbers, while the overall audience was down. Tuesday’s episode garnered a 0.20 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 766,000 viewers per Programming Insider. Those numbers were up 5.3% and down 7.4% respectively from the previous week’s 0.19 demo rating and audience of 827,000 for last week’s show.

The demo rating was still down from the 0.22 from two weeks ago, while the total audience marked the lowest since the New Year’s Eve 2024 episode brought in 626,000 viewers. NXT was up against the Boston Celtics at Cleveland Cavaliers game on TNT, which drew a 0.42 demo rating and 1.308 million viewers.

NXT is averaging a 0.198 demo rating and 796,000 viewers in 2025 to date, compared to a 0.202 and 686,000 for the same period in 2024.