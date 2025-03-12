WWE NXT Rating Steady, Audience Up For Roadblock Episode

The rating and audience for this week’s Roadblock-themed episode of WWE NXT saw its rating hold steady while viewership rose. Tuesday’s episode garnered a 0.15 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 732,000 viewers per Programming Insider. Those numbers were even with and up 4.9% respectively from the previous week’s 0.15 demo rating and audience of 698,000.

The demo rating was still (with last week) the lowest since the New Year’s Eve episode also drew a 0.15, while the total viewership was down from the 799,000 from two weeks ago.

NXT is averaging a 0.183 demo rating and 770,000 viewers in 2025 to date, compared to a 0.188 and 660,000 for the same period in 2024.