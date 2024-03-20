WWE NXT Rating Up, Viewership Slips From Last Week

WWE NXT’s ratings rose from last week’s episode, while the audience was slightly down. Tuesday’s episode scored in a 0.18 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 569,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were up 12.5% and down 3.2% respectively from last week’s 0.16 demo rating and audience of 588,000.

The demo rating was the best since the February 20th epiosde also had a 0.18, while the audience was the lowest of 2024 to date, beating out the February 27th episode’s 570,000 for that metric.

NXT is averaging a 0.185 demo rating and 647,000 viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.139 demo rating and 610,000 viewers for the same time period in 2023.