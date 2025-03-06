WWE NXT Rating, Audience Slip Opposite Presidential Joint Session Speech

The rating and audience for this week’s episode of WWE NXT was down against the Presidential Joint Session Speech. Tuesday’s episode garnered a 0.15 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 698,000 viewers per Programming Insider. Those numbers were down 21.1% and 12.6% respectively from the previous week’s 0.19 demo rating and audience of 799,000.

The demo rating was the lowest since the New Year’s Eve episode also drew a 0.15, while the total viewership was still a bit above the 689,000 from two weeks ago. The show was up against the heavily-watched Joint Session Speech by President Trump, which drew a 4.62 demo rating and 36.6 million viewers.

NXT is averaging a 0.187 demo rating and 774,000 viewers in 2025 to date, compared to a 0.188 and 660,000 for the same period in 2024.