WWE NXT Rating Ticks Down, Audience Slips From Last Week

This week’s episode of WWE NXT saw its rating down a touch from the previous week, while the total audience also slipped. Tuesday’s episode brought in a 0.15 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 650,000 viewers per Programming Insider. Those numbers were down 6.3% and 12.3% respectively from the previous week’s 0.16 demo rating and audience of 741,000.

The demo rating was even with the number from two weeks ago, while the total viewership was the show’s lowest since the New Year’s Eve episode brought in 626,000.

NXT is averaging a 0.176 demo rating and 751,000 viewers in 2025 to date, compared to a 0.185 and 643,000 for the same period in 2024.