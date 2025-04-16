WWE NXT Rating Slips, Viewership Down From Last Week

This week’s episode of WWE NXT saw its rating and audience drop from last week’s jump. Tuesday’s episode brought in a 0.14 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 663,000 viewers per Programming Insider. Those numbers were down 17.7% and 2.9% respectively from the previous week’s 0.17 demo rating and audience of 683,000.

The demo rating was the lowest for the show since the Christmas 2024 episode also had a 0.14, while the total audience was still up from the 650,000 from two weeks ago. NXT took a hit from the NBA Playoffs play-in game between the Hawks and Magic on TNT, which drew a 0.53 demo rating and 1.621 million viewers.

NXT is averaging a 0.173 demo rating and 741,000 viewers in 2025 to date, compared to a 0.184 and 642,000 for the same period in 2024.