WWE NXT Rating Rebounds For Post-Stand & Deliver Episode

This week’s episode of WWE NXT saw its rating and audience bump back up following WrestleMania weekend. Tuesday’s episode brought in a 0.17 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 686,000 viewers per Programming Insider. Those numbers were up 21.4% and 3.5% respectively from the previous week’s 0.14 demo rating and audience of 663,000.

The demo rating was the tied with the number for two weeks ago, while the total audience was the best since the March 25th episode drew 741,000. NXT was up against NBA Playoffs with the Memphis Grizzlies at Oklahoma City Thunder game scoring a 0.60 demo rating and 1.919 million viewers.

NXT is averaging a 0.173 demo rating and 738,000 viewers in 2025 to date, compared to a 0.185 and 642,000 for the same period in 2024.