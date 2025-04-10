WWE NXT Rating Hits Six-Week High, Audience Up

This week’s episode of WWE NXT saw its rating hit its best point in six weeks, with the total audience also up. Tuesday’s episode brought in a 0.17 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 683,000 viewers per Programming Insider. Those numbers were up 13.3% and 5.1% respectively from the previous week’s 0.15 demo rating and audience of 650,000.

The demo rating was the best since the February 25th episode had a 0.19, while the total viewership was still down from the 741,000 from two weeks ago.

NXT is averaging a 0.176 demo rating and 747,000 viewers in 2025 to date, compared to a 0.185 and 643,000 for the same period in 2024.