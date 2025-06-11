WWE NXT Rating Stays Steady From Last Week, Viewership Up

This week’s episode of WWE NXT saw its rating hold even from last week, while the total audience hit an 11-week high. Tuesday’s episode brought in a 0.15 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 726,000 viewers per Programming Insider. Those numbers were even with and up 6.1% respectively from the previous week’s 0.15 demo rating and audience of 684,000.

The demo rating was up from the 0.14 from two weeks ago, while the total audience was the best since the March 25th episode drew 741,000 viewers.

NXT is averaging a 0.164 demo rating and 719,000 viewers in 2025 to date, compared to a 0.188 and 649,000 for the same period in 2024.