WWE NXT Rating Ticks Up To Eight-Week High, Viewership Down

This week’s episode of WWE NXT saw an uptick in the ratings, though the total viewership was down. Tuesday’s episode brought in a 0.16 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 660,000 viewers per Programming Insider. Those numbers were up 6.7% and down 9.1% respectively from the previous week’s 0.15 demo rating and audience of 726,000.

The demo rating was the best for the show since the April 22nd episode had a 0.17. The total audience was the lowest since the May 27th episode had 650,000. The show was up against game six of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals, which drew a 0.65 demo rating and 2.388 million viewers on TNT.

NXT is averaging a 0.164 demo rating and 717,000 viewers in 2025 to date, compared to a 0.191 and 652,000 for the same period in 2024.