WWE NXT Rating Steady From Last Week, Viewership Rises

This week’s episode of WWE NXT stayed even with the week before, while the viewership was up. Tuesday’s episode brought in a 0.16 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 729,000 viewers per Programming Insider. Those numbers were even with and up 10.5% respectively from the previous week’s 0.16 demo rating and audience of 660,000.

The demo rating was (along with last week) the best for NXT since the April 22nd episode had a 0.17. The total audience was the highest since the March 25th episode had 741,000.

NXT is averaging a 0.164 demo rating and 717,000 viewers in 2025 to date, compared to a 0.190 and 650,000 for the same period in 2024.