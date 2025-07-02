WWE NXT Rating & Audience Tick Down From Week Before

This week’s episode of WWE NXT was down a little bit in the rating and viewership from the previous week. Tuesday’s episode brought in a 0.15 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 627,000 viewers per Programming Insider. Those numbers were down 6.3% and 14.0% respectively from the previous week’s 0.16 demo rating and audience of 729,000.

The demo rating was the lowest for the show since the June 10th episode also had a 0.15, while the total audience was the lowest since the December 31st, 2024 episode had 626,000.

NXT is averaging a 0.163 demo rating and 714,000 viewers in 2025 to date, compared to a 0.189 and 646,000 for the same period in 2024.