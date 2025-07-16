WWE NXT Rating & Audience Sink Against MLB All-Star Game

This week’s episode of WWE NXT took a hit in competition with the MLB All-Star Game. Tuesday’s episode brought in a 0.12 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 586,000 viewers per Programming Insider. Those numbers were down 25% and 15.7% respectively from the previous week’s 0.16 demo rating and audience of 695,000.

The demo rating was the lowest for the show in the CW era, and the lowest at all since the March 21st, 2023 episode also had a 0.12. The total audience was the lowest since the July 2nd, 2024 episode had 542,000. The show was affected by the All-Star Game, which aired on FOX and scored a 1.43 demo rating with 7.185 million viewers.

NXT is averaging a 0.162 demo rating and 709,000 viewers in 2025 to date, compared to a 0.191 and 645,000 for the same period in 2024.