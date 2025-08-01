wrestling / News
WWE NXT Rating Steady, Audience Down From Last Week
July 31, 2025 | Posted by
This week’s episode of WWE NXT was steady with last week’s numbers, while the audience was down. Tuesday’s episode brought in a 0.16 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 647,000 viewers per Programming Insider. Those numbers were even with and down 9.6% respectively from the previous week’s 0.16 demo rating and audience of 747,000.
The demo rating was up from two weeks ago, when the show slipped to a 0.12. Similarly, the audience was above that week’s 586,000.
NXT is averaging a 0.162 demo rating and 709,000 viewers in 2025 to date, compared to a 0.190 and 639,000 for the same period in 2024.
