WWE NXT Rating Steady, Audience Rises From Last Week

This week’s episode of WWE NXT was steady with last week’s numbers, while the total viewership rose. Tuesday’s episode brought in a 0.16 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 740,000 viewers per Programming Insider. Those numbers were even with and up 9.6% respectively from the previous week’s 0.16 demo rating and audience of 675,000.

The demo rating has stayed at a 0.16 for the last three weeks. Meanwhile, the audience was slightly below the 747,000 from two weeks ago.

NXT is averaging a 0.162 demo rating and 710,000 viewers in 2025 to date, compared to a 0.189 and 636,000 for the same period in 2024.