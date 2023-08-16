WWE NXT Sees Rating & Viewership Drop From Last Week

NXT took a drop in ratings and audience this week, down to four and five-week lows. Tuesday’s episode pulled in a 0.19 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 680,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers are down 17.4% and 12.6% from last week’s 0.23 demo rating and audience of 778,000.

That demo rating is the lowest for the show since the July 4th episode brought in a 0.13, while the audience is the worst since the July 11th episode had 671,000.

WWE NXT is averaging a 0.162 demo rating and 621,000 viewers for 2023, compared to a 0.131 demo rating and 600,000 viewers for the same time period in 2022.