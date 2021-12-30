WWE NXT Rating & Viewership Hit Nine-Week Highs

The rating and viewership for this week’s episode of WWE NXT saw major boosts, rising to the highest points since late October. Wrestlenomics reports that Tuesday’s show drew a 0.16 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 662,000 viewers, up 45.4% and 12.0% from last week’s show.

The numbers are the best for NXT since the October 26th episode of the series, which was the Halloween Havoc special episode. That episode drew a 0.18 demo rating and 746,000 viewers.

With 2021 officially in the books for NXT, the show averaged a 0.163 demo rating and 666,000 viewers. That’s down 15.5% and 29% respectively from 2020’s numbers of a 0.189 demo rating and audience of 699,000.