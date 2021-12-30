wrestling / News

WWE NXT Rating & Viewership Hit Nine-Week Highs

December 29, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Von Wagner WWE NXT

The rating and viewership for this week’s episode of WWE NXT saw major boosts, rising to the highest points since late October. Wrestlenomics reports that Tuesday’s show drew a 0.16 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 662,000 viewers, up 45.4% and 12.0% from last week’s show.

The numbers are the best for NXT since the October 26th episode of the series, which was the Halloween Havoc special episode. That episode drew a 0.18 demo rating and 746,000 viewers.

With 2021 officially in the books for NXT, the show averaged a 0.163 demo rating and 666,000 viewers. That’s down 15.5% and 29% respectively from 2020’s numbers of a 0.189 demo rating and audience of 699,000.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Ratings, WWE NXT, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading