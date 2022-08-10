WWE NXT Rating, Viewership Tick Down

This week’s episode of NXT saw a downtick in the ratings and audience from last week’s jump. Tuesday night’s episode brought in a 0.13 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 597,000 viewers, down 13.3% and 8% from the previous week’s 0.15 demo rating and 649,000 viewers. The demo rating tied the 0.13 from two weeks ago, while the audience was the lowest since the July 19th episode had a viewership of 588,000.

NXT ranked #20 for the night among cable originals courtesy of Showbuzz Daily. Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight won the night for cable with a 0.26 demo rating and 3.518 million viewers.

NXT is averaging a 0.13 demo rating and an audience of 596,000 viewers for 2022 to date, compared with a 0.172 demo rating and 678,000 viewers for the same time period in 2022.