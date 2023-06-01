WWE NXT Rating, Viewership Up From Previous Week

This week’s episode of WWE NXT saw an upward tick in both the ratings and total audience from last week. Tuesday night’s episode brought in a 0.17 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 607,000 viewers (per Wrestlenomics, up 6.3% and 5% respectively from last week’s 0.16 demo rating and audience of 578,000.

The demo rating is the best for the show since the May 9th episode also had a 0.17, while the viewership was the highest since the April 25 episode had 647,000 viewers. We don’t yet have the cable rankings for the night.

NXT is averaging a 0.145 demo rating and 595,000 viewers in 2023 to date, compared with a 0.127 demo rating and 590,000 viewers for the same time period in 2022.