WWE NXT Rating, Viewership Slightly Up Ahead of NXT Takeover: In Your House

The go-home episode of NXT ahead of NXT Takeover: In Your House saw a minor uptick in both rating and overall audience. Tuesday’s episode brought in a 0.2 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 669,000 viewers according to PW Torch.

Those numbers are up a tick and 0.15% from last week’s 0.19 demo rating and 668,000. The demo rating is the best since the April 15th episode brought in a 0.22, while the audience was the best since the 698,000 from two weeks ago. Since the move to Tuesdays, NXT has averaged a 0.188 demo rating and 731,000 viewers, an improvement over the 2021 Wednesday average of a 0.167 demo rating and 662,000 viewers.