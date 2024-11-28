WWE NXT Ratings & Viewership Drop Against NCAA & NBA

– Wrestlenomics has the Tuesday viewership and ratings figures for this week’s edition of WWE NXT TV on The CW. NXT continued the build to next month’s Deadline premium live event.

NXT saw a 6% decrease in its overall viewing audience this week. This week’s show averaged 632,000 viewers, falling from last week’s 672,000 viewers.

Ratings were also down in the P18-49 key demo. NXT drew an average 0.15 rating, which decreased from the 0.19 rating in the same key demo. NXT was competing as the Kanas vs. Duke NCAA basketball game, which aired on ESPN and drew a 0.55 rating in the key demo. The CFP Rankings Show on ESPN also drew a higher rating with a 0.41. The Bucks vs. Heat NBA game finished with a 0.32 rating in the key demo.

This week’s WWE NXT also saw a surprise appearance by Eric Bischoff during the live broadcast.