WWE NXT Rating Down, Viewership Rises for Tuesday’s Episode
November 30, 2023 | Posted by
Wrestlenomics reports that this past Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT was down in the ratings but had higher viewership than the week before.
The episode had 659,000 viewers, which was up from last week’s 622,000 viewers. Meanwhile, the show had an 0.18 rating in the key 18-49 demo, down from 0.19 the week before.
WWE NXT, Tuesday on USA Network:
659,000 viewers
P18-49 rating: 0.18 pic.twitter.com/DRPlGhFSEo
— Wrestlenomics (@wrestlenomics) November 30, 2023
