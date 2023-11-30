wrestling / News

WWE NXT Rating Down, Viewership Rises for Tuesday’s Episode

November 30, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ivar WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

Wrestlenomics reports that this past Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT was down in the ratings but had higher viewership than the week before.

The episode had 659,000 viewers, which was up from last week’s 622,000 viewers. Meanwhile, the show had an 0.18 rating in the key 18-49 demo, down from 0.19 the week before.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading