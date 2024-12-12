WWE NXT Sees Significant Increase in Viewership For Tuesday’s Episode, Rating Also Up

Programming Insider reports that Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT was up significantly in viewership following Deadline, with the ratings also up. It had 680,000 viewers, up from last week’s 593,000 viewers.

Meanwhile, the show had an 0.17 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, itself up from last week’s 0.13 rating.

NXT performed strongly against competition from the NBA Cup Quarter Finals on TNT. That game, between the Orlando Magic and Milwaukee Bucks, had 1.1 million viewers and 0.33 rating. The other game between the Dallas Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder had 1.4 million viewers and an 0.46 rating.

On network TV, NBC was #1 thanks to airings of The Voice.