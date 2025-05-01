– Wrestlenomics has the ratings and television viewership for last Tuesday’s edition of WWE NXT TV. Numbers were down from last week’s post-NXT Stand & Deliver fallout episode.

NXT averaged 674,000 viewers. Viewership dipped by 2% from last week’s audience of 686,000 viewers. Ratings were also down in the P18-49 key ratings demo. The show drew an average 0.15 rating, which decreased from last week’s 0.17 rating in the same key demo.

An interview with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on ABC topped the viewership for Tuesday night with 3.959 million viewers. The NBA Playoffs game featuring the Detroit Pistons vs. the New York Knicks on TNT topped the primetime ratings with a 0.80 rating. WWE NXT aired live on The CW.