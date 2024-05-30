– Programming Insider has the ratings for last Tuesday’s edition of WWE NXT TV, which featured the NXT debuts of TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace and former AEW star Ethan Page. This week’s show got a nice bump up in the average viewership and key demo ratings.

Last night’s show averaged 703,000 viewers. The average audience for the live USA Network broadcast saw an overall increase from last week’s show, which averaged 654,000 viewers. This is the highest audience for NXT in over four months, since the January 9 episode, which averaged 722,000 viewers.

Ratings were also up in the P18-49 key demo. WWWE NXT drew an average 0.24 rating, increasing from last week’s 0.17 rating in the same key demo. This is the highest key demo rating for NXT in a little under five months, since the January 2 broadcast drew a 0.25 rating.

WWE NXT faced heavy competition with the NBA Playoffs, featuring the Dallas Mavericks vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals. The game on TNT averaged 6.736 million viewers and a 2.26 rating in the key demo.

Next week’s edition of NXT will serve as the go-home show before the NXT Battleground premium live event. TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace is expected to make another appearance, as she will be challenging Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Title at Battleground.